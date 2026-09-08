REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after her mixed-breed dog was running loose on a local sidewalk, according to state authorities.

According to a criminal complaint filed by State Dog Warden Clayton Coble, 55-year-old Heather A. Adamson, of Reynoldsville, was charged on July 14 with failing to confine her dog to her premises.

The complaint states that the incident occurred on May 18 at approximately 2:30 p.m. along Brown Street. An affidavit of probable cause states that a witness observed the male mixed-breed dog running loose on the sidewalk and identified the animal as coming from Adamson’s property.

State law grades the offense as a third-degree misdemeanor because Adamson has a prior conviction within one year, according to the affidavit. Court records show Adamson previously pleaded guilty to a dog law violation on July 10, 2025.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 10 at 11:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, according to court dockets.