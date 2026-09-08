JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Punxsutawney-based State Police recently released reports on three separate incidents involving a DUI arrest, a reported PFA violation, and an intoxicated man.

Brookville Man Arrested for DUI Following Rose Township Traffic Stop

A 20-year-old Brookville man was arrested for suspected DUI following a traffic stop in Rose Township.

According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop along Route 36 around 1:09 a.m. on September 5 after observing multiple traffic violations.

Police said the driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence.

Police Investigate Reported PFA Violation in Brookville

State Police in Punxsutawney investigated a reported protection from abuse order violation in Brookville Borough.

According to police, troopers responded to Allegheny Boulevard at 11:51 p.m. on September 2 for a report of a PFA violation.

No additional details were provided in the report.

Intoxicated Man Cited in McCalmont Township

A 24-year-old Johnsonburg man was cited after police responded to a report of a man yelling in McCalmont Township.

According to police, troopers responded to Oak Street at 5:51 a.m. on September 6. Upon arrival, police said the man was found to be heavily intoxicated.

He was cited for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to the report.

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