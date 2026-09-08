DUBOIS, PA– The DuBois Area Historical Society will host an “Evening With Philip Paul Bliss” for its 43rd Dinner on Thursday, September 24 at 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Drive, DuBois.

Paulette will cater the meal of: stuffed chicken breast, roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cabbage and noodles, dessert and beverages.

The cost is $25 per person. Reservation deadline is September 18, and should be mailed to DuBois Area Historical Society, P. O. Box 401, DuBois, Pa. 15801. Checks should be made out to the DuBois Area Historical Society.

Bliss (1836-76) is known as “The Poet of Gospel Songs”. He was born July 9, 1838, north of Penfield in the town known as Hollywood, Pennsylvania. He graduated from the Normal Academy of Music in Gennesee, N.Y. He later lived in Rome, N.Y, and Chicago, Ill.

He published more than 303 sacred songs and used the pseudonym of Pro Phundo Basso to write approximately 238 non-sacred songs. The money from the sale of the music helped to finance mission projects and other Christian based charities.

Some of his famous hymns are: The Light of the World is Jesus, Whosoever Will, Hallelujah What A Savior, Only an Armour Bearer, Jesus Loves Even Me, Hold the Fort, I Gave My Life For Thee, Dare to be A Daniel, Almost Persuaded, Let the Lower Lights Be Burning, Wonderful Words of Life, and music to It Is Well With My Soul.

In 1947, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania installed a historical marker commemorating Bliss’ music. It is located in the area of the Penfield Post Office.

Former DuBois Area Historical Society President Virginia Schott will present a program on Bliss’ life and career. In addition to being a past president, Schott has held the positions of secretary and librarian for the Society. She currently volunteers weekly at the E. D. Reitz Museum.

Mandy Thompson will perform some of Bliss’ hymns on the piano and those in attendance will be invited to join in the singing. Thompson attended Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts while at DuBois High School. She graduated from Cairn University where she majored in piano performance and later attended Indiana University, Bloomington, for some graduate studies. Thompson has taught piano for over 20 years. She continues to perform in local bands and is an avid supporter of live music.

Chris Luckinbill, organist and choir director for Christ Lutheran Church, several members of the church choir and members from other choirs in the community plan on leading the singing of Philip Paul Bliss’ hymns.

Upcoming is the Society’s Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk scheduled for two evenings on Friday, October 2, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, October 3, from 6-8 p.m. Tours will leave every 15 minutes from the E. D. Reitz Museum, 28 W. Long Ave., on those evenings. Admission price is $10 for adults, $3 for students, and children sixth grade and younger free if accompanied by an adult. Advance reservations information will be announced later in September.