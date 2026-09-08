For 37 years, the sounds of the forest, the questions of curious children and the ever-changing rhythms of nature have been part of daily life at Parker Dam State Park for longtime Natural Resource Specialist Eric Rensel.

On Sept. 4, Rensel retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), leaving behind a career built on curiosity, conservation and a desire to help others develop their own connections with the nature.

Rensel began his career at Parker Dam in April 1989. Looking back, he can trace the roots of that career much farther back — to childhood days spent playing outdoors and a book that captured his imagination.

Rensel recalls reading My Side of the Mountain by Jean Craighead George, a story about a boy named Sam Gribley who leaves home to live in the Catskill Mountains.

The character resonated with him.

“I wanted to be Sam Gribley,” Rensel said.

His love of the outdoors eventually became a career devoted to helping others understand and appreciate the natural world around them.

Rensel once came across a study examining what influences lead people into environmental careers. The No. 1 answer?

Playing outside as a child.

Mentors ranked second, followed by Scouts and other organized groups, negative experiences that prompted people to look more closely at the world around them, and education.

“So, what I did for 37 years at the park comes after a negative experience,” Rensel joked.

Humor aside, Rensel took his role seriously — but he also understood that the best way to connect people with nature was to make them curious about it.

His philosophy was simple: If he found something interesting, there was a good chance someone else would, too.

One of the challenges, he said, was keeping that enthusiasm fresh.

To accomplish that, Rensel deliberately explored something new each year, often choosing subjects about which he knew little or nothing.

Some programs became longtime favorites.

“Matchless Fire” introduced visitors to the basic skill of making fire, something Rensel considers far more important than simply knowing how to start a campfire.

“Truth be told, I judge people on their ability to make a fire. It is a basic human skill that separates us from the other animals. Learn to make a campfire.”

Another favorite was “Tea & Talk,” a Sunday evening program held throughout the summer season. Rensel served hot sweet fern and mountain mint tea while the topic of conversation changed from year to year.

The program also gave him something that became increasingly meaningful over the years: the opportunity to watch generations of families return to Parker Dam.

Many of his Tea & Talk attendees were cabin renters staying at the park for a week. Over the years, familiar faces became part of the experience.

“I always looked forward to seeing those familiar faces and watching them grow, to have kids of their own, who grow…” he said.

More recently, Rensel developed a program called “Umwelt,” a German word meaning environment that has come to describe an animal’s bubble of perception.

The program was inspired in part by Ed Yong’s book An Immense World, which explores the ways different animals experience and perceive the world. “It really made me think about many things I intuitively knew but had never read about. It’s a good read.”

When asked what he hoped visitors would take away from his programs, his answer went beyond simply learning a new fact about wildlife, plants or the forest.

He hoped to provide “a spark of an idea that will lead them towards truth.”

“So many people in this world are disconnected from what is really going on around them, what gives them life,” Rensel said. “We have to understand a system before we start tinkering with it. I believe that we are on the wrong side of that curve in many ways, but a few individuals are beginning to tickle around the truth of things, and I see a hope for allowing things to get better.”

Throughout his career, he remained outspoken about environmental issues and the importance of protecting natural resources — even when doing so occasionally put him in uncomfortable territory.

Rensel described himself as someone willing to point out when “the emperor isn’t wearing any clothes.”

That willingness sometimes came at a cost. He was once counseled to tone down his outspoken nature.

But as retirement approached, conversations with people he had worked with and visitors he had influenced gave him a different perspective.

“They pretty much all agreed that they appreciated that I spoke out about things that I was passionate about,” he said.

That may be one of the things he is most proud of when looking back on his career.

“I didn’t compromise my passions about the environment,” Rensel said. “I spoke out, sometimes at a cost. Would I do it again? Absolutely.”

Nature, of course, provided plenty of memorable moments along the way. And no matter how carefully a naturalist plans a program, nature has a way of writing its own script.

During one program about white-tailed deer in the campground amphitheater, visitors suddenly began pointing behind Rensel.

A doe and fawn had quietly wandered to the edge of the clearing.

On another occasion, Rensel was leading a beaver watch along the boardwalk when a beaver decided to become part of the program.

The beaver swam to within about 10 feet of the audience and simply hovered there.

“People thought I had a fake remote-controlled beaver,” Rensel recalled. “They were actually looking for the controls in my hands. Nope, just a beaver doing beaver things.”

And then there was the dragonfly.

While presenting a program about dragonflies, Rensel noticed a darner nearby. Knowing the insects will sometimes perch on sticks and other objects extending above the water, he raised one finger.

The dragonfly landed on it.

It stayed there for about 20 seconds before flying away.

For a naturalist who spent his career encouraging people to slow down and notice the little things, it was a pretty perfect moment.

For Rensel, however, the most meaningful measure of his career isn’t a particular program or wildlife encounter; it is the people who walked away from those programs with a new appreciation for the natural world.

His goal at Parker Dam was to “engender connections to our natural resources.”

Over the years, he has learned that those connections sometimes have consequences far beyond the park.

Some former visitors have told him that he was the reason they became interested in an environmental career — and some have gone on to work for DCNR themselves.

“It feels kind of surreal,” Rensel said. “A long-term reward actually realized.”

Rensel spent his career telling the stories of the land, the forest, the Civilian Conservation Corps and the people who came before him. When asked how he would tell the story of his own 37 years at Parker Dam, Rensel declined the opportunity.

His own story, he said, is for others to tell.

Instead, he leaves future generations of Parker Dam visitors with a simple message:

“Care.”

“Know that your actions, or lack of actions, make a difference,” he said. “And visitors to Parker Dam — welcome, relax, unwind, enjoy — become the true steward of our state lands.”

Retirement, meanwhile, will bring an unfamiliar luxury: time.

What he is looking forward to most is allowing his mind to slow down enough to become creative again.

“I used to create art, write, and so on,” he said. “Work took a lot of mental energy — energy that I can now direct in other creative pursuits.”

And he doesn’t intend to spend retirement sitting around.

He recently obtained his senior lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, plans to join the local mushroom club and attend local sportsmen’s club meetings.

As for those who predict retirement will either be boring or leave him busier than ever, Rensel is willing to find out for himself.

“When people ask me what I will do in my retirement, my answer is, ‘All the things that I want to do now that I have the time.’”

After 37 years of encouraging others to slow down, look closer and discover something new, Eric Rensel is finally getting the chance to follow his own advice.

And, perhaps, Sam Gribley would approve.