DUBOIS, PA–The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association’s (TLWGA) annual Swing FORE Women’s Health golf tournament raised more than $16,000 to support local cancer patients and their families.

Proceeds from the event, which was held on June 25, 2026, at the Treasure Lake Silver Golf Course, will provide financial assistance for those receiving treatment at Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Hahne Cancer Center.

The tournament hosted 68 golfers who gathered for breakfast, 18 holes of play, lunch and auctions.

This year’s event carried special meaning as the TLWGA honored the memory of longtime member and beloved friend Karen Deloia, who passed away on May 8, 2026. Backed by Karen’s family, friends and the broader community, the gathering was the most successful in the tournament’s history.

The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association would like to thank the Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, all of the generous business and individual donors, committee members and volunteers as well as the golfers of Treasure Lake for their time and contributions to this year’s event.