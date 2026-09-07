PENFIELD, PA- Staff at Parker Dam State Park have announced upcoming activities and programs.

Monday, September 7

Butterflies on the Beach, 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM—Beach House Steps

Join Park Staff at our Monarch table to check out the Monarch caterpillars that we are rearing. Learn how we tag Monarchs, some of the perils they face throughout their range, and what we can do to help them.

Friday, September 11

Night Hike on Souders Trail, 7:45 PM—Park Office

Join us for a night hike along Souders Trail as we explore the various adaptations animals have to be out at night. If you have a red or green light, please bring that along.

Sunday, September 13

The Rut!, 7:00 PM—Environmental Education Office

The elk rut is just around the corner and in some areas, you may already be seeing signs of it. Join our park naturalist to learn about the history and conservation of elk, what the rut is, and some other helpful things to see elk in our area.

*You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.

“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.