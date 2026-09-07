ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – As fall settles in along Lake Erie, anglers start looking for every chance to get out on the water before the season winds down.

With the Blaster Walleye Fall Brawl underway, Bluewater Fishing Charters in the Port of Erie, PA — operated locally by Bo Lockwood — is opening bookings for $800 private night jigging trips from October 17 through November 29.

It’s a great way for competitors to add more time on the lake during one of the busiest stretches of the walleye season.

Focused Trips for Tournament Participants

The Fall Brawl draws anglers from across the region each year, all hoping to land the single biggest walleye of the season. The top prize — a Ranger boat — makes every outing matter. These night jigging trips give registered competitors an option to fish after dark, when cooler temperatures and low‑light conditions often make walleye more active.

What the Charter Provides

Each trip is fully private, giving anglers the boat to themselves with Bo Lockwood running the outing. The setup is simple: head out at night, jig for walleye, and see what the evening brings. No guarantees or big claims — just time on the water during a part of the day when heavy fish are commonly caught.

Booking Information

Season: October 17 – November 29

Price: $800 per private charter

Location: Port of Erie, PA

Tournament Note: Anglers must be officially registered in the Blaster Walleye Fall Brawl to qualify for the grand prize.

Contact: Bluewater Fishing Charters at (814) 229‑4792

A Straightforward Shot at a Big Fish

For anyone entered in the Fall Brawl, these night trips offer another chance to get out during a time of year when big walleye are often caught. It’s a practical option for anglers who want to maximize their time on the lake and take one more swing at landing a leaderboard‑worthy fish.

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