HELP WANTED: Looking for new members for our team. Experience not necessary. Schedule includes approximately 50 workdays a year, no weekends or holidays, plus another 60-70 days meeting with clients at your convenience. Compensation includes $100K-plus salary, healthcare, retirement plan, and a generous per-diem.



Interested? Want to know where to apply? No application needed; just get elected to the Pennsylvania State Legislature.



By the end of 2026, the Pennsylvania House will have met on 52 scheduled days. The PA Senate will have met on 42 scheduled days. If your blood

isn’t boiling yet, then you just don’t care what happens in Pennsylvania. And, it gets worse.



The majority in the Pennsylvania House is Democratic. The majority in the Senate is Republican. In each chamber, bills that are introduced go to various committees. Those committees are controlled by the majority party. Therefore, many bills that are introduced never make it out of committee. Because of the partisan nature of politics nowadays, even fewer ever come up for a vote. During 2023, 4,105 bills were introduced in the Legislature. Only 293 were ever enacted. That’s seven percent, folks. How would you

feel if your favorite sports team won seven percent of its games? Even the Pittsburgh Pirates do better.



Indeed, partisan politics are choking Pennsylvania, with its citizens left hung out to dry. It becomes much more difficult to accomplish anything when the Legislature is open for business only 40-50 days a year. At that point, the government has become a constipated mess. When one looks at the money spent on the Legislature compared to the results, it’s enough to give one permanent acid reflux. It’s one thing to pay taxes. It’s another thing to see that tax money is spent this way.



Want further proof? A while back, Pace-O-Matic, the manufacturer of the infamous “skills machines” so prevalent nowadays, took a handful of Pennsylvania legislators to Cheyenne Frontier Days. When not pretending to be cowboys, the legislators met with Wyoming legislators to discuss how Wyoming regulates their skills machines. That junket took place in 2023.



Three years later, Pennsylvania’s Legislature has so far been unable to figure out how to regulate (tax) such machines. There is an October 13 deadline to come to a resolution. I don’t play skills machines, but I do belong to a fraternal organization that has them. Like most every fraternal organization in the area, those machines help keep the doors open. And I do believe that there is a difference between fraternal, non-profit organizations with the machines, and an individual who fills an empty room with them, looking to cash in.



Both entities are waiting for an answer from the Legislature. It’s like the teacher calling roll call in the movie…”Bueller…Bueller…Bueller.” Here we are, three years later, with no resolution, dealing with government dysfunction by design.



And then, there is the issue of data centers. Four PA legislators received more than $50,000 in donations to their campaign fund from data center interests, including Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward ($123K), House Majority Leader Matt Bradford ($113K), House Speaker Joanna McClinton ($55K), and Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman ($53K).



Joe Pittman’s Indiana County is getting a data center. Any surprise there? Mr. Bradford is from Montgomery County, home to Governor Josh Shapiro. The thought of building a data center close to his domicile already has me salivating. Ms. Ward, from Westmoreland County, and Ms. McClinton, from Delaware County–you should be next in line. I drove past the Westmoreland Mall recently. It didn’t look very busy. PBR Cowboy Bar can relocate. Besides, if you wanna be a cowboy, there’s always Wyoming, pardner.



I must admit that my research has explained a few things for me. Pennsylvania is always late in passing a budget. Now I know why. A group of partisans part-time legislators is not easily going to agree on anything, particularly when the Governor is more concerned with what best suits his interests.



While we’re at it, let’s throw our Governor into the mix. Josh Shapiro tried to get the Commonwealth to pay for $1 million of security upgrades for his home in Montgomery County. Now I know why. He’s probably at home a lot; he doesn’t really need to be in Harrisburg if the Legislature has fled town. It gives him time to tout his (usually not factual) accomplishments as he runs for another term as Governor, apparently a part-time job in itself.



Admittedly, there are probably some legislators who don’t agree with the way things are. Sadly, they are swept under the carpet by those in control of committees, who have been in the Legislature for quite a while, and view it as a (rather lucrative) career, not a period of service to the Commonwealth. I’m betting my collection of Camille George, polling-place

emery boards that it is a fact. It is an “old boys (and girls) club” unlike any other.



Is there a solution? It’s hard to say. The Legislature sets its own agenda; in many cases they don’t seem to answer to the citizens of the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania doesn’t need 203 Representatives. Yes, there are 203 members of the House. Half of them should be told to “get on with the rest of their lives,” as Chuck Noll would say. Term limits sound appealing, and a 12-year limit would make 26 Representatives, and 13 (out of 50) Senators break out in a cold sweat. In other words, it is a mess, and I’m not sure how you can un-mess it.



Just remember, Ronald Reagan once said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help’.”