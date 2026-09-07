Cresson, Pa. – Mount Aloysius College has announced two fall open houses for its DuBois-based healthcare programs. Interested students will have the opportunity to learn more about the College’s offerings in nursing, radiography, and surgical technology. The open houses will be held Tuesday, September 15 and Thursday, October 15 from 5 to 6:30pm in the Swift Building on the Penn State DuBois campus.

Each of the three programs can be completed in as few as two years and are eligible for significant educational funding and guaranteed job placement thanks to the Mount’s partnership with Penn Highlands Healthcare.

Nursing – Receive your associate’s degree in nursing–obtain the knowledge and skills necessary to pass your licensure exam and get a job as a valued registered nurse! Nurses are desperately needed in hospitals and clinics across Pennsylvania. As an RN, you’ll be able to provide direct patient care, right in your community.

Radiography – Learn more about the various specializations within medical imaging, like x-ray and CT. Earn your associate’s in medical imaging – radiography and get ready to step into a high-demand career after you graduate.

Surgical Technology – The Mount’s DuBois surgical technology program prepares and equips students for a fast-paced, complex career in the operating room. As medical technologies evolve, surgeries are becoming more complex, and hospitals need more and more skilled technologists to assist in the operating room.

Enjoy a catered evening, learn about the admissions and financial aid process, learn more about the programs, meet the faculty, and more.

To register for an open house, or for more information about the Mount’s programs in DuBois, visit mtaloy.edu/DuBois.