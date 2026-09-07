Article submitted by Emily Weaver.

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Complete your summer at St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic in Fryburg!

(Photos submitted by Emily Weaver.)

The parish’s annual Labor Day Picnic will be held on Monday, September 7, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., rain or shine, on the grounds of St. Michael Parish’s social hall along Route 208.

Don’t miss out on this great event with fun for the whole family!

NEW for 2026 — We are bringing back homemade dinners of turkey and ham with mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, coleslaw, and delicious desserts! Dinner ticket sales will start on the grounds at 10:00 a.m., no pre-sales. Dinners are served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the option of dine-in or take-out; indoor and outdoor seating will also be available. Dinners are $13 each for adults and $6 for children; preschool and under are FREE.

QUILTS AND MORE… — The popular Quilt Stand will be back on the grounds the day of the Picnic with quilts made by members of the St. Michael Rosary Society. The Picnic will also have the popular 100-Item Chinese Auction held in the upstairs of the parish social hall. Games of chance and skill for all ages will be held throughout the day along with numerous raffles, including the Farm-to-Table Raffle with 50 prizes and the NEW Labor Day Cash Giveaway, featuring 19 CASH prizes totaling $11,500 with up to $900 in BONUS cash money!

Starting at 1:00 p.m. on the day of the Picnic, a winner of $500 cash will be drawn every ten minutes until 3:50 p.m. – 18 winners total. If the winners are present when their tickets are drawn, they will receive a bonus of $50 cash paid out to them! The final grand prize of $2,500 will be awarded at 4:00 p.m. (bonus pay does not apply to the Grand Prize winner).

CASH GIVEAWAY & FARM-TO-TABLE TICKETS — Labor Day Cash Giveaway tickets and Farm-to-Table Raffle tickets are available for purchase at various local businesses. as well as at the doors of both St. Michael Church in Fryburg and St. Joseph Church in Lucinda. Tickets can also be purchased ONLINE at https://new.biddingowl.com/stmikelabordaypicnic. Online sales will be available until August 31st at 11:59 p.m. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Picnic; Cash Giveaway tickets must be turned in by 1:00 p.m. the day of the Picnic.

All proceeds from the Labor Day Picnic directly benefit St. Michael’s Parish in Fryburg.

The members of St. Michael’s Parish sincerely thank the many businesses and organizations who sponsored the 2026 Labor Day Cash Giveaway ticket and Farm-to-Table ticket. A full listing of all sponsors is available on the Labor Day Picnic Facebook page as well as on the parish website, www.watch4deercatholic.church.

For more information on this year’s Labor Day events or for questions, please contact the Parish Office at (814) 226-7288 or email stmikelabordaypicnic@gmail.com. Updates and photos of this year’s quilts will be posted on Facebook (St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic – Fryburg). The parishioners of St. Michael’s appreciate your continued support!

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