HOUTZDALE— Get ready to laugh and learn at 6 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2026 as Frank Runyeon performs Sermon on the Mount. The most famous speech ever given, including the Beatitudes, the Lord’s Prayer, and the Golden Rule, Runyeon brings the text to life and speaks to audiences of all ages. Runyeon sets the famous Sermon in a revealing new setting: as told by the apostle Matthew to the church in Antioch, shortly after the Roman army has burned Jerusalem to the ground. In this dramatic setting, suddenly the lines heard so often

have new meaning. And the very human stories of the people which Matthew may have addressed come to life.

It will be a night of humor and new insights. Afterward Runyeon concludes with an honest and funny look at “The Other Beatitudes” of the media, as he discusses, with humor, the very different beatitudes the media are teaching us, and the choices we face daily as Americans and as people of faith.

Runyeon uses anecdotes from his years in Hollywood and his own family’s life to help people of all ages laugh at the way the media portrays the world.

Runyeon has starred in over 1,000 television shows over the last 20 years… he has appeared opposite of Meg Ryan on As the World Turns, on Santa Barbara, Falcon Crest, General Hospital, LA Law and Melrose Place. He left Hollywood in the 90’s to attend seminary. He is also an honors graduate of General Theological Seminary and Princeton University. For more than 30 years, Frank has performed the gospel for hundreds of thousands of people in almost every state in America, earning rave reviews from critics, scholars, and church leaders of every

denomination.