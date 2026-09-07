CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA– The Clearfield County Commissioners will hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday, September 11 at 8:30 a.m. on the steps of the Clearfield County Courthouse.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the attacks on the United States that took the lives of 2753 people.

It has been a local tradition to commemorate this day with the intention of both honoring those who lost their lives as well as educating those born after 9/11 to the significance and enduring legacy of these events that have shaped the course of history since.

This year’s ceremony will feature guest speaker retired Pennsylvania State Police Corporal John A. Bacher as well as local clergy, first responders, and members of the community.

The public is encouraged to attend.