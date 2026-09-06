Harrisburg, PA — In solemn observance of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announces the opening of a powerful new exhibit at the Pennsylvania State Archives, Witness to History: Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. The exhibit will open to the public on September 2, 2026.

On September 11, 2001, Pennsylvania felt the direct impact of terrorism when United Flight 93 crashed into a field in Somerset County. Witness to History honors the ultimate sacrifices made by the 40 passengers and crew members aboard Flight 93, who heroically fought back against their hijackers and prevented the aircraft from reaching its intended target in Washington, D.C.

The exhibit also highlights the intense, months-long recovery and identification efforts at the crash site, shining a light on the almost immediate response by the Pennsylvania State Police, first responders, and other state and federal agencies who witnessed and navigated the tragedy firsthand.

“This exhibit offers a deeply moving look at how our Commonwealth responded in a moment of unprecedented crisis,” said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director of PHMC. “By sharing these powerful primary documents, firsthand accounts, and personal expressions of support, the Pennsylvania State Archives ensures that the heroism of the Flight 93 passengers and the dedication of our first responders are preserved, studied, and remembered for generations to come.”

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to view deeply moving historical artifacts and primary source documents from that fateful day and its aftermath, including:

Real-Time Documentation: State Police Commissioner Colonel Paul J. Evanko’s original, hand-written notes documenting the real-time response on September 11, 2001, alongside an interview with Evanko and archival footage from the crash site.



Expressions of Support: Two heartfelt wall hangings created by schoolchildren and sent to the Governor of Pennsylvania, representing the massive nationwide outpouring of love and support for the victims, heroes, and their families.



A Shift in State and National History: The official document in which Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge resigned his office to accept a federal appointment from President George W. Bush to serve as the nation’s first Director of Homeland Security.



Visitor Information

Witness to History: Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001 opened on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The exhibit will be accessible to the public during the Pennsylvania State Archives’ regular operating hours:

Wednesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Second Saturday of each month: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Pennsylvania State Archives is located at 1681 N. 6th Street, Harrisburg, PA. Admission to the exhibit is free.