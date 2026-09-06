DuBOIS, Pa. — DuBois City Council continues to evaluate options for replacing aging water meters as officials weigh the cost of upgrading between 1,800 and 7,000 units.

At the previous council meeting, Public Works Director Scott Farrell stated that per-gallon billing should never have been promised to residents because the city’s current infrastructure cannot support it. On Wednesday, council members pressed him for more operational details.

The discussion applies exclusively to customers on the City of DuBois municipal water system. Mayor Barry Abbott reminded attendees that multiple water utilities operate throughout the greater DuBois area, the largest being Aqua Pennsylvania, which serves Treasure Lake.

Councilmember Mark Sullivan asked how many meters are incapable of measuring water usage down to the exact gallon. Farrell explained that 1,800 meters require replacement to support per-gallon tracking, later clarifying that the city has roughly 7,000 meters in total. That leaves slightly more than one-quarter of the city’s meters incompatible with the per-gallon billing model proposed under interim management firm Kafferlin Strategies.

Sullivan asked whether the city could simply return to billing in 1,000-gallon increments, which Farrell previously confirmed all existing meters can accurately measure.

“It would be unrealistic to go to the nearest gallon,” City Manager Joe Fleming said.

Councilmember Bill Beers asked what a full system replacement would entail. Farrell estimated it would cost $3 million to replace all 7,000 meters. He noted that comprehensive replacement is likely warranted regardless, as many meters are approaching the end of their 20-year operational lifespan. If approved, Farrell suggested staging the project over three to four years.

Councilmember Sam Mollica inquired whether funds had already been set aside for meter replacements. Farrell confirmed no dedicated allocation exists, though the expenditure is part of upcoming budget discussions. Farrell added that while council members have differed on the issue, municipal timber sales have historically funded similar capital projects.

Five current council members previously voted on allocating timber sale revenues while serving on the 10-member Consolidation Joint Board, with Councilmembers Shirley Dahrouge and Mike Piccirillo being the only current members who were not on that board.

Of those five members, only Beers initially voted to direct 100 percent of timber revenues to the Water Fund, arguing the timber was harvested from city land maintained as part of the public reservoir watershed. Beers, Abbott, and Mollica later backed directing 75 percent of the proceeds to the Water Fund, but that motion also failed after a majority of the joint board favored an even 50-50 split with the general fund.