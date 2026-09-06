Name: Clayton Craig Snyder, Jr.

Born: February 28, 1945

Died: May 31, 2025

Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Marine Corps

Clayton went to the United States Marine Corps and honorably served two tours in the Vietnam War as a field radio operator.

He was laid to rest in the Old Ebenezer Cemetery, where military honors were accorded by the Jefferson County Honor Guard.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

The post All American Custom Apparel and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Clayton Snyder appeared first on exploreJefferson.