Harrisburg, PA — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced today that Pennsylvania nonprofit organizations have invested more than $100 million with Treasury’s INVEST PA Community Pool.

“This marks a great milestone for our nonprofit INVEST PA participants,” Treasurer Garrity said. “Nonprofits pour their energy into stretching every dollar and INVEST PA allows them to maximize their resources while offering the flexibility they need to manage their finances effectively – this means that they can dedicate even more time to driving their missions forward, making an even greater impact in the communities they serve.”

Treasury’s INVEST PA is an investment tool that is designed specifically for nonprofit organizations and local government entities. Nonprofit participants utilize the Community Pool, and local governments utilize the Daily Pool. Both pools maintain the highest rating possible from S&P, AAAm. The program offers daily liquidity, no minimum balances, no minimum deposits and no limit on the number of transactions.

There are more than 400 participants in INVEST PA, including more than 180 nonprofits and over 220 local government entities with total assets of $1.6 billion.

To learn more about INVEST PA, or to become a participant, visit patreasury.gov/INVEST, or follow the program on LinkedIn at LinkedIn.com/company/invest-pa.To learn more about Pennsylvania Treasury, visit patreasury.gov and be sure to stay up to date with all Pennsylvania Treasury news on Facebook (PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity) and Instagram (@PATreasury).