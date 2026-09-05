BOSWELL — North Star ran its first play from scrimmage at its own 40-yard line in Friday’s Inter County Conference cross-divisional matchup with Curwensville on Friday evening.

That was the last time the Cougar offense would be on its side of the 50 for the rest of the first half

North Star ran 22 of its 23 first-half plays on the Golden Tide’s side of the field, scored on all five of its first-half possessions and took a 35-0 lead to the half before finishing off a 49-0 shutout to move to 2-0 on the young season.

North Star quarterback Kasey Yoder led the way, completing 9 of his 12 pass attempts for 145 yards and four TDs, while also pacing the ground attack with 93 yards on seven carries, which included a 2-yard TD run that opened the scoring at 9:04 of the first quarter.

A pair of short Tide punts after three-and-outs, paired with good Cougar returns set the hosts up at the Curwensville 25 and 32 on the next two North Star drives.

Yoder paid those short possessions off with touchdown tosses of 19 and 11 yards to Xavier Scott and Ace Kolson, respectively, which had North Star on top 21-0 by the end of the first quarter.

North Star led 113-4 in total yardage heading to the second quarter where another short Tide punt and a Yoder interception of Tide QB Colby Proud gave the Cougars prime starting field position for two more drives.

Noah Lasky made it 28-0 with 7:05 left in the second with a 2-yard run that capped a 6-play 49-yard drive highlighted by a 25-yard Yoder to Scott completion.

Yoder then found Gavin Nicholson for a 20-yard scoring strike with 3:59 left in the half to finish off a 3-play, 41-yard drive he had set up with the first of his two picks.

After Curwensville’s first four possessions produced three punts after three-and-outs and a turnover, the Golden Tide were able to get as far as the Cougar 29 after a roughing the passer call on third and 15 gave them new life at the 44.

On the next play, North Star was called for a facemask on a 2-yard Reed Hawkins run, which moved the ball to the Cougar 39.

But after a Hawkins 7-yard run and a 2-yard tote from Timmy Gustafson, the drive was thwarted once again by Yoder, who picked off Proud inside the 10 and returned the ball nearly to midfield on the next to last play of the half.

North Star outgained Curwensville 202-13 in the first half and held the Tide to three first downs — all came via North Star penalty.

“It was a tough night,” Curwensville head coach Brad Sopic said. “We were right there defensively but didn’t finish tackles, and they were able to make plays. Their QB played very well. Offensively we just couldn’t get anything going. I didn’t do a good enough job of putting a good plan together. We’ll make adjustments and get back after it this week.”

After the Tide opened the third quarter with a three-and-out, North Star took over on its 45 and needed seven plays to hit paydirt. Yoder had a 32-yard run early in the series and he ended it with a 10-yard TD pass to Kolson, who caught four passes for 59 yards and two scores.

Curwensville helped the Cougars keep the drive alive when it jumped offside on a 31-yard field goal attempt on fourth-and-4 after stopping the North Star offense from finding the end zone initially.

The Golden Tide ended the third quarter with a 16-yard Hawkins run and began the fourth with a 26-yard Proud to Mason Lash pass play to push into North Star territory at the 33.

But they were unable to convert on fourth down and just two plays later, Nicholson took a jet sweep 67 yards to paydirt for the 49-0 lead with 7:06 left in the game.

The Curwensville JV team put together a late fourth-quarter drive, moving from its 39 to the North Star 10, but the Tide were unable to convert on fourth-and 2, and the Cougars ran out the clock.

Hawkins led the Tide offense with 28 yards rushing on 11 carries. Proud was 2-of-8 for 32 yards, while Liam Wisor connected with Kael McGary for 16 yards on his only pass attempt.

North Star moved to 2-0 on the season, while the Tide slipped to 0-2.

Curwensville celebrates Homecoming in Week 3 as it hosts Mount Union.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Curwensville 0 0 0 0 — 0

North Star 21 14 7 7 — 49

First Quarter

NS—Kasey Yoder 2 run, (Sean Hemminger kick), 9:04.

NS—Xavier Scott 19 pass from Yoder, (Hemminger kick), 6:12.

NS—Ace Kolson 10 pass from Yoder, (Hemminger kick).

Second Quarter

NS—Noah Lasky 2 run, (Hemminger kick), 7:05.

NS—Gavin Nicholson 20 pass from Yoder, (Hemminger kick), 3:59.

Third Quarter

NS—Kolson 10 pass from Yoder, (Hemminger kick), 0:42.

Fourth Quarter

NS—Nicholson 67 run, (Hemminger kick), 7:06.

TEAM STATISTICS C NS

First downs 7 12

Total yards 108 341

Rushes-yards 27-60 19-196

Yards passing 48 145

Passing (comp.-att.-int.) 3-9-2 9-12-0

Punts-avg. 4-24.0 1-27.0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 5-25 5-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Curwensville: Reed Hawkins 11-28, Timmy Gustafson 5-13, Mason Lash 2-(-4), Colby Proud 2 (-13), Jeremiah Holland 3-8, Teague Prisk 3-16, Brazin Walker 1-2.

North Star: Kasey Yoder 7-93, Noah Lasky 8-31, Ace Kolson 1 -(-1). Liam Dean-Neil 1-6, Gavin Nicholson 1-67, Team 1-(-1).

PASSING

Curwensville: Colby Proud 2-of-8, 32 yds., 2 Int., Liam Wisor 1-of-1, 16 yds.

North Star: Kasey Yoder 9-of-12, 145 yds., 4 TD.

RECEIVING

Curwensville: Timmy Gustafson 1-6, Mason Lash 1-26, Kael McGary 1-16.

North Star: Ace Kolson 4-59, Xavier Scott 3-50, John Michael Steltzer 1-16, Gavin Nicholson 1-20.