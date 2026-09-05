CLEARFIELD, Pa. – District Judge Jerry Nevling ruled that all charges against a former state trooper, Thomas Reed, who is charged with homicide by vehicle, be sent on to the court of common pleas after a preliminary hearing Friday in Clearfield County Court.

State police also charged Reed, 55, Lanse, with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, murder of the third degree, aggravated assault by vehicle, DUI and various summaries in connection with an accident on the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway on July 23 which killed two people.

Authorities released Reed from the county jail after he posted $1,000,000 bail on July 29, according to online court documents.

The key issue in the case is whether Reed was under the influence at the time of the crash. Testimony from several troopers indicate that none of the officers noticed any impairment and Reed left the scene with his wife. Police thought he was going to the hospital. Police later picked him up at his home, and a blood test revealed his blood alcohol content to be 0.161, which is twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Reed claimed he was drinking after the accident while on the way home.

Trooper Kem Parada of the state police testified when he arrived at the scene of the crash, he saw a boat on the roadway, a trailer that had broken free from the truck in the westbound lane and a motorcycle lying on its side.

Parada spoke with Reed who was sitting on a bench in the ambulance. Reed explained he was driving home from a fishing tournament at Curwensville Lake. He stated that he had not been drinking. After he got Reed’s info, Reed walked off. Parada caught up to him and they discussed his mental and physical state including whether he should go to the hospital. A doctor advised emergency medical personnel that Reed could leave. Reed then left the scene with his wife who arrived to pick him up. Police understood she was going to take him to the hospital.

During his cross examination, Steven Trialonas, attorney for Reed, asked Parada how close he was to Reed and if he was close enough to detect alcohol. He said he was, and he did not detect any sign of alcohol. Reed was not showing signs of being under the influence of anything. He stated that if he suspected Reed was impaired, he would have detained him, and a blood test would have been done.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers asked Parada why he didn’t do a field sobriety test. Parada explained that it was possible in this case, as in others, that Reed had suffered an injury in the accident which would have affected the results of a test.

Trooper Alex Verne testified that Reed’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck the second vehicle. Reed also told him he had not been drinking.

After Reed left, Verne found an alcoholic beverage on the floor of the driver’s seat. It was sealed. Suspecting Reed had been drinking, Verne went to the hospital, but Reed never arrived there. He asked dispatch to call Reed, and they were unable to contact him. Verne then got information on Reed’s address and went there.

Trooper Emerson Miller testified that he was told to contact Reed at his home in Lanse. He spoke with Reed and administered a breathalyzer test which indicated the presence of alcohol.

Reed claimed he had a drink on the way home.

After reporting this to Verne, Verne asked Miller to take Reed into custody and to the hospital for a blood test.

Trialonas asked if Miller had any indication of any impairment after speaking with Reed. He said he didn’t.

Verne stated that later officers found water bottles at the scene that contained alcohol. One bottle that was opened contained 36.4% alcohol and Reed’s DNA was found on it, he said.

When police questioned him at the police barracks, Reed admitted he was drinking vodka at the lake during a fishing tournament.

Police were able to get footage of the accident from a camera mounted on Reed’s windshield that showed his truck traveling normally and then going into the other lane just before the crash.

Gilbert Stephenson, deputy coroner for Clearfield County, testified that after he arrived at the scene, he declared Judith Jordan, who was driving the mini-van, and the operator of the motorcycle, Frederick Cline, deceased. Both were killed by blunt force trauma from the accident. He stated that Cline had methamphetamine, amphetamine, fentanyl, and cannabinoids in his blood at the time of his death.

In his closing arguments, Trialonas stated that for the third-degree murder charge, the commonwealth would have to prove there was sustained recklessness by Reed.

“There is no evidence of what speed he was traveling or other reckless driving prior to the accident,” Trialonas said.

“There is nothing on the level of impairment. Five trained troopers and not one saw any indication of impairment.”

He also pointed out that there is an over two-hour gap between the accident at 10:07 p.m. and the blood test at 12:22 a.m.

Sayers, in his closing arguments, summed up the case.

Reed was fishing at the lake and drinking around 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., by his own admission, he noted. The crash alert came at 10:07 p.m. He was in the westbound lane while traveling east. He took the life of two people, and another person sustained serious injuries.

“He consciously disregarded that his actions could cause serious bodily harm,” Sayers said.

Nevling took several minutes to arrive at his decision to send the case to the county court for further disposition. He added that several legal issues regarding malice, recklessness and suppression of evidence would best be argued before a county judge.