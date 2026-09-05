MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. (EYT) — The Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park has reopened to the public for fall leaf viewing, with the nearby Kinzua Creek Trail set to reopen on September 5.

Both areas will remain open through October 31. On November 1, contractors will resume rehabilitation work on the viaduct structure. DCNR expects to complete the full rehabilitation project in time for the 2027 fall foliage season.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to one of the most beautiful fall foliage viewpoints in the state for leaf-peeping and enjoying the natural beauty of one of our most unique state parks,” State Parks Director John Hallas said.

Hallas encouraged travelers to visit nearby public lands, including Bendigo State Park, Elk State Park, and Elk State Forest.

Fall is the busiest season at the park, and parking fills quickly on weekends. DCNR officials encourage visitors to arrive early or plan midweek visits. Once parking reaches capacity, staff will close park entry to incoming vehicles. Roadside parking is prohibited unless posted otherwise.

The park visitor center and gift shop remain open year-round. DCNR is using a phased construction approach on state lands to maintain public access during major repair projects.

Pennsylvania currently has more than $168 million in active park infrastructure construction projects, with another $70 million in projects expected to be awarded in 2026. Outdoor recreation generates $20.4 billion annually in Pennsylvania and supports over 177,000 jobs.

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