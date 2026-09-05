CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A jury remained deadlocked in a child sex assault trial after deliberating for over two hours on Friday in Clearfield County Court.

Judge Joshua Maines declared a mistrial after giving the jury one more chance to agree on a verdict in the case against Travis Greenaway, 45, Altoona.

Greenaway was facing 200 counts of rape of a child, 200 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, 400 counts of sexual assault and 400 counts of aggravated indecent assault in connection with his actions beginning when the girl was eight years old and ending when she was in her late teens. Most of the assaults happened at a Cooper Township residence.

Deputy District Attorney Tami Fees who represented the Commonwealth, explained to the media that the jury’s vote was stuck at eight to four. The jury featured seven women and five men.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers confirmed plans to re-try the case.

During the first day of the trial on Thursday, the victim, who is now 26, testified that she endured years of sexual abuse by Greenaway. As she testified she was visibly nervous and she became emotional, crying at times as she described the various sexual assaults in detail.

After she lived with various other family members, the victim explained she ended up living with Greenaway because he was the “lesser of two evils”.

Trooper Raymond Green of the state police testified that the investigation began after another girl accused Greenaway of sexually assaulting her when she was young. The victim in this case contacted police in Arkansas where she resides, to tell her story. They then contacted police in Clearfield County where the assaults allegedly occurred. Green spoke with the victim several times before he arrested Greenaway.

Green explained the number of counts against Greenaway was determined by the victim’s claims that she was assaulted on a regular basis when she lived with Greenaway. He felt 200 counts for when she was 8 to 13 years old and 400 counts for ages 13 to 18 years old were conservative numbers and more than that would be hard to prove.

Greenaway took the stand as the only defense witness. His attorney, Ryan Dobo asked him if he ever did anything inappropriate with the victim and Greenaway responded that he hadn’t. He denied doing any of the sexual things she had described.

Authorities denied bail to Greenaway who remains in the Clearfield County Jail. His case will be added to the trial list and a new jury selected.

Greenaway is also facing child sex abuse material and criminal use of communication facility charges filed after police executed a search warrant on his phone and electronic devices. Police reportedly found multiple images of children engaged in sexual acts.

According to that affidavit, several of these showed children at a questionable age engaged in sex acts and some of the adult men are similar in appearance to Greenaway, according to the report. The court has scheduled this case for a pre-trial conference on Sept. 8.

In addition, Altoona Police filed three felony charges of weapons of mass destruction, three misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, and recklessly endangering another person, after they found explosive devices when they searched his Altoona home, according to media reports. That case is still pending.