DuBOIS, Pa. — DuBois City Council is considering a proposal to replace the upper waterfall on West Liberty Boulevard with a tiered boulder retaining wall.

“This has been a work in progress for months,” Mayor Barry Abbott said.

City Mayor Barry Abbott holds up the proposal to the audience. (Photo by Steven McDole)

The council reviewed a tentative proposal for a boulder wall which removes the original water feature on Wednesday. Following the meeting, Abbott stressed that the design is in its preliminary phase will probably see revisions. The project would fill the gap on the upper level and reset the stones into a wall consisting of six rows stepped back into the hillside, like a staircase.

Public Works Director Scott Farrell estimated that materials for the project would cost between $10,000 and $15,000.

“I think $10,000 is a nice price to fill that hole in to make it look great,” Councilmember Sam Mollica said.

Councilmember Mike Piccirillo asked if the estimate included in city labor. Farrell confirmed it did not, explaining he was not yet certain how many labor hours the work would require and did not want to commit to cost before finalizing estimates.

Councilmember Bill Beers inquired about volunteer labor discussed during previous meetings. Farrell said volunteers would still be used, noting the city lacks some of the specialized equipment needed to build the boulder wall safely.

“This gentleman put forth a wonderful plan,” City Manager Joe Fleming said.

Council took no formal vote Wednesday but requested a comprehensive cost projection that includes estimated labor expenses. Farrell noted that holding off on a vote will not impact the project schedule, explaining that ground conditions on the hillside are currently too water-saturated for heavy equipment. He said construction cannot proceed until the ground either dries out or freezes.