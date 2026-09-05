JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (EYT) — A Clearfield County man was sentenced in federal court to seven years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused serious bodily injury and death, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines sentenced 41-year-old James Gill, of Westover, to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti.

Gill pleaded guilty in March 2026 to distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Information presented to the court showed that Gill and co-defendant Mandi Litzinger distributed fentanyl in February 2021 that resulted in an individual’s serious bodily injury and death.

A federal jury convicted Litzinger in July 2026 on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, according to prosecutors. Litzinger is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 19, 2026.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case, according to federal officials. Rivetti commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police for conducting the investigation.

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