HYDE — Some games are blowouts, others are tight, and some come right down to the last play to decide a winner. Friday night, a battle of two different Bison told a different story. The Bedford Bisons, coming off a win one week ago, walked into the Bison Sports Complex ready to face the Clearfield Bison, who were hoping to erase a tough loss one week earlier.

This game was one of yardage being at a premium, defenses making a stand, and big moments leading to opportunities. It was low scoring, and both teams did not have much offense. However, in moments that mattered, Clearfield made the needed plays to somehow hold onto a 7-2 victory.

“This was a true ‘bend, don’t break night’ as things did not go our way in the first half,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said after the grinder of a game. “These kids kept swinging and came out with a win in the end.”

Caragein was spot on when it came to describing the first half, and not just his own team. Overall, the two squads combined for only 137 yards of total offense in the opening two quarters. Neither truly showed momentum, despite some spurts of offense. Neither team would manage to find the end zone. The Bison got close at the start of the second quarter, moving down with a balanced rush game and a pair of deep passes, plus a roughing-the-passer penalty. But, the 4th-and-2 play from the four would halt the drive when Bo Aveni’s pass to the right side would get picked off.

Elijah Glunt (0) led Clearfield in receiving yards against Bedford, pulling in three catches for 89 yards, including the 55-yard game winner. (Parks photo)

No scoring would come until just over four minutes left in the opening half, and it wasn’t even a score anyone anticipated.

Clearfield was forced to punt after being stopped back on their own 21. The ensuing kick was blocked, and the ball began rolling into the end zone. Thinking quick, Clearfield booted the ball out the back of the end zone. The boot out the back of the black turf led to a penalty, and a safety, that gave Bedford a 2-0 lead, which they held into halftime.

Bedford would get the ball to start the second half, and pushed the Bison defense on the ground to attempt to wear them down. But, a rush by Zachary Eichelberger proved to be a game-altering moment. The Bison defense swarmed hard, and punched the ball out. The fumble went into the defense’s hands, and ignited the Clearfield faithful.

“The defense played absolutely outstanding. Our line played great at getting after the quarterback, the secondary played tough coverage. Tonight, we had an absolutely dominating defense,” Caragein said.

The Bison defense greatly improved from a week ago, limiting Bedford to 110 yards of offense. (Parks photo)

Offensively, the Bison still were struggling and needed to find a spark. Sometimes, that spark means having to make a change.

Aveni, who seemed to be struggling with getting rid of the ball in time to prevent a sack or getting the ball to his receivers, was on the sidelines as Caragein decided to give freshman Dylan Foust a chance at giving the signals. The young quarterback took a few handoffs and got some yardage both right before halftime and in his first drive in the third, escaping tackles and making smart choices with the ball.

No play was more of an impact than a 2nd-and-10 shot at the Clearfield 45.

After rolling to his left, Foust hurled a pass toward junior wideout Elijah Glunt. The ball went right to the needed spot, and then Glunt make a few cuts and began rolling down the field. After high-stepping one last defender, the 55-yard pass lit up the Bison grandstand and sideline. With Tucker Scott booting the extra point, the Bison were ahead with just under three minutes remaining in the third.

“We tried something new, and it worked. Foust and (Noah) Troxell both did a great job at the plays they had, and became big-time athletes when we needed them,” Caragein said.

Clearfield still could not get the ground game going, as they were limited to only 74 yards, and Caragein did not mince words when he noted that his line needed to get more aggressive and he wanted to establish the run more. But the spark by Foust was undeniable, as he finished 3-for-4 on the night for 65 yards and the lone Bison touchdown. Aveni finished 3-for-6 for 49 yards and the interception.

Dylan Foust made an impact when he came into the game for Clearfield. The freshman went 3-for-4 on the night for 65 yards, including the game-winning touchdown pass to Elijah Glunt. (Parks photo)

The fourth quarter for both teams was about making a play, either to get to better positioning to win, or to close out a victory. Clearfield would manage to get the ground game going enough in the final quarter to force Bedford to call timeouts. It came down to a 3rd-and-4 call at the Clearfield 45, after Bedford used its final timeout.

Clearfield took the snap up the right side, with Foust looking for a hole. He managed to find the gap, sprint for 15 yards, and put the game away with a pair of victory formation kneel downs.

“Our physicality on the line improved so much after last week, although there’s still some things I’d like to improve on in the ground game,” Caragein said. “The defensive line did a phenomenal job establishing the line of scrimmage, coming off blocks, and getting penetration made a big difference.”

The Bison (1-1) are back on the road next week when they travel to face Philipsburg-Osceola, also 1-1 after their 34-14 win over Chestnut Ridge Friday night.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Bedford 0 2 0 0 – 2

Clearfield 0 0 7 0 – 7

BOX SCORE

1st Quarter

No scoring

2nd Quarter

BEDFORD: Defensive safety, 3:53

3rd Quarter

CLEARFIELD: Foust 55-yard pass to Glunt (Scott kick), 2:44

4th Quarter

No scoring

GAME STATISTICS

Bedford/Clearfield

First Downs: 7/10

Rush Yards: 84/74

Pass Yards: 26/148

Penalties-Yards: 2-17/2-15

Total Yards: 110/222

Turnovers: 1/1

Time of Possession: 20:38/27:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Bedford: Taylor-14 carries, 34 yards; Eichelberger-12 carries, 50 yards; Kozielec-2 carries, 0 yards.

Clearfield: Foust-12 carries, 49 yards; D. Putt-5 carries, 2 yards; Aveni-5 carries, (-19) yards; Ludwig-4 carries, 16 yards; Troxell-3 carries, 20 yards; Brothers-2 carries, 10 yards; Team-2 carries, (-2) yards; Fletcher-1 carry, (-2) yards.

Passing

Bedford: Taylor-7 for 12, 26 yards.

Clearfield: Foust-3 for 4, 65 yards, TD; Aveni-3 for 6, 49 yards, INT; Troxell-1 for 1, 29 yards; Ward-1 for 3, 5 yards.

Receiving

Bedford: Eichelberger-2 catches, 11 yards; Livengood-2 catches, 7 yards; Ringler-1 catch, 6 yards; Boone-1 catch, 2 yards.

Clearfield: Glunt-3 catches, 89 yards, TD; C. Put-3 catches, 22 yards; Rosinsky-1 catch, 31 yards; Ludwig-1 catch, 6 yards.

Clearfield Bison Scoreboard: