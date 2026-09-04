CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A two-day trial for Travis Lee Greenaway of Altoona, whom state police charged with raping a girl for years, began Thursday in Clearfield County Court.

State Police charged Greenaway, 45, with 200 counts of rape of a child, 200 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, 400 counts of sexual assault and 400 counts of aggravated indecent assault in November of 2025 in connection with his actions beginning when the girl was eight years old and ending when she was in her late teens. Most of the assaults happened at a Cooper Township residence.

The victim, now 26, was the first witness. She testified that she spent time at Greenaway’s home on the weekends beginning when she was about eight years old.

One night she woke up to find Greenaway on top of her, and she could feel pain between her legs, she told the jury. She tried to go back to sleep because, “I did not want to feel that.”

During other assaults, she pretended she was asleep.

The assaults became a regular occurrence when she was with him. After a while, he became “bolder” and would assault her more, she said. Greenaway had her wear lingerie which she “hated”.

As she testified she was visibly nervous and she became emotional, crying at times as she described the various sexual assaults in detail.

He threatened that if she told anyone; she would get into trouble or even be charged with a crime.

Greenaway showed her pornography and asked her to recreate the sex act she had just seen. She testified that he took photos of her performing sex acts on him.

As she got older, Greenaway mentioned that if she got pregnant, she should give the child to him so he could love it too.

During his cross examination, Ryan Dobo, attorney for Greenaway, asked why after living with various family members, she ended up with Greenaway.

She responded that he was the “lesser of two evils” because her choice was him or her mother who was violent.

When she was younger, she had a good relationship with Greenaway, but then the assaults started, she explained.

“I thought it was something I did wrong.”

The assaults stopped after she began a relationship with a man when she was 18 or 19, she said. Eventually she moved to Iowa and then Arkansas, where she now resides.

Trooper Raymond Green testified that the investigation began after another girl accused Greenaway of sexually assaulting her when she was young. The victim in this case contacted police in Arkansas to tell her story. They then contacted police in Clearfield County where the assaults allegedly occurred. Green spoke with the victim several times before he arrested Greenaway.

Deputy District Attorney Tami Fees asked the officer if Greenaway denied the crimes. Green explained Greenaway never denied it and submitted a written statement which said he “can’t remember if he did or didn’t do what he’s accused of.”

Green explained the number of counts against Greenaway was determined by the victim’s claims that she was assaulted on a regular basis when she lived with Greenaway. He felt 200 counts for when she was eight to 13 years old and 400 counts for ages 13 to 18 years old were conservative numbers and more than that would be hard to prove.

After his testimony concluded, the commonwealth rested their case.

Greenaway took the stand as the only defense witness.

He explained that one reason the victim was living with him was because she needed Internet access to attend Cyber School.

Dobo asked him if he ever did anything inappropriate with the victim and Greenaway responded that he hadn’t. He denied doing any of the sexual things she had described.

He explained that he wrote the statement he gave to Green because the officers told him he did it and they had proof, and it didn’t matter what he said.

After Greenaway’s testimony ended, the defense rested their case.

The trial will continue Friday with closing arguments before Judge Joshua Maines charges the jury and they begin their deliberations.

Greenaway is also facing child sex abuse material and criminal use of communication facility charges filed after police executed a search warrant on his phone and electronic devices. Police reportedly found multiple images of children engaged in sexual acts.

According to that affidavit, several of these showed children at a questionable age engaged in sex acts and some of the adult men are similar in appearance to Greenaway, according to the report. The court has scheduled this case for a pre-trial conference on Sept. 8.

In addition, Altoona Police filed three felony charges of weapons of mass destruction, three misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, and recklessly endangering another person, after they found explosive devices when they searched his Altoona home, according to media reports. That case is still pending.