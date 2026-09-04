PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local woman faces a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer after police say she kicked an officer in the stomach while intoxicated at a hospital emergency room on Wednesday morning.

According to court records, 59-year-old Rayette Lynn James, of Punxsutawney, was arrested on September 2 and charged with the following offenses:

Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, Felony 1

Disorderly Conduct, Summary

Public Drunkenness, Summary

According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers initially arrested James at an apartment complex gazebo on North Jefferson Street for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Police said a preliminary breath test indicated James had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.256 percent.

Due to her level of intoxication, officers transported James to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital emergency room for medical evaluation, according to the complaint. While in an emergency room bed, James became loud, disorderly, and physically aggressive toward officers, the affidavit states.

According to the complaint, James attempted to punch an officer in the face, and then kicked the same officer in the stomach.

Hospital staff evaluated James and medically cleared her for incarceration, police said. Officers handcuffed James and transported her to the police station, the complaint states.

She is currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $15,000 bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 8 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

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