DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — A woman suffered suspected minor injuries earlier this week after losing control of her SUV while hauling a portable air compressor along Interstate 80 in DuBois.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the single-vehicle accident occurred at 8:00 a.m. on September 1, on Interstate 80 West near mile marker 101.4.

State police said 28-year-old Josiane A. Melo, of Lakewood, New Jersey, was operating a 2012 Ram 2500 pickup westbound in the right lane of I-80 while towing a portable air compressor trailer unit.

According to troopers, Melo lost control of the vehicle, traveling off the right side of the roadway and striking a guide rail. Following the impact, the vehicle came to a final rest across the right travel lane.

Police said that during the collision, the towed air compressor unit became disconnected from the truck and traveled down an embankment, where it came to rest.

Melo was wearing her seat belt, troopers noted. She suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Amserv Ltd. DuSan Ambulance, according to the report.

Also assisting state police at the scene were PennDOT, DuBois City Fire Department, and Zimmerman Towing.

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