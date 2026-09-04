CLEARFIELD, PA — Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with NAMI of Blair County, invites community members to attend an informative educational forum, “Room to Breathe: Understanding Hoarding, Purging & Downsizing,” on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

The program will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. 2nd Street, Clearfield, PA.

This educational presentation is designed to help individuals, families, caregivers, and community members better understand the challenges associated with clutter, hoarding, purging, and downsizing. Participants will learn about the emotional and practical difficulties that can make letting go of possessions challenging, as well as compassionate approaches for supporting loved ones.

Topics will include:

Understanding why letting go can be difficult

Recognizing the difference between clutter and hoarding

Approaching difficult conversations with compassion

Safe and healthy downsizing strategies

Supporting a loved one without creating conflict

Resources and assistance available in the community

“Room to Breathe” will provide attendees with valuable information and practical strategies for creating safer, healthier, and more comfortable living environments while recognizing the importance of compassion and understanding.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling Mature Resources at 814-765-2696.