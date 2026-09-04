Lillian (Martin) Maher-Nawrocki, 98, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2026, in DuBois, Pennsylvania.

Born on March 26, 1928, in Ambridge, Lillian was the daughter of Howard Martin and Genevieve Kicowski Martin. She spent much of her life in Ambridge and Baden, Pennsylvania, where she lived and raised her family. In October 2013, she moved to Brockway/DuBois, Pennsylvania, where she spent her final years.

Lillian is survived by her children, Joseph, Howard (Rita), and Terry (Rita); her grandchildren, Bert (Katie), Marie, Jeff (Carli), and Lisa (Steve); and her great-grandchildren, Barrett, Molly, Nicky, Lily and Lucy. She is also survived by two stepchildren, Debbie (Andrew) Summerscales and Dr. Joseph (Bonnie) Nawrocki, step grandchildren, Jessica (Erik) Grieco, Kaitlin (Niko) Jarema, Andrew and Jacob, Matthew, Sarah (Shawn) Galla, Steven, Jacob, Hanna (Jonathan) Zweir, John, Rachael, and Gabriel, and step great-grandchildren, Amelie, Dexter, Kurt, and Carina.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph P. Maher, and her second husband, Joseph Nawrocki.

The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to Christ the King Manor, DuBois, Pennsylvania, for welcoming Lillian into their facility and surrounding her with care and compassion during her final years.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 4, from 2-4 p.m. in the John Syka Funeral Home, 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, from where a prayer will be offered on Saturday, September 5, at 9:30 .m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Good Samaritan Catholic Church — St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 725 Glenwood Avenue, Ambridge. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, Lillian’s family requests that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Lillian.

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