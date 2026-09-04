PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — Travelers heading out for Labor Day weekend could face higher domestic airfare and heavy traffic during several peak travel periods, according to AAA East Central.

AAA booking data for Thursday, September 3, through Monday, September 7, shows Seattle, Orlando, Boston, Denver and New York as the five most popular domestic destinations.

Internationally, Rome tops the list, followed by Vancouver, London, Dublin and Paris.

Other popular domestic destinations include Chicago, Anaheim/Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Anchorage and Atlanta. Calgary, Barcelona, Athens, Amsterdam and Halifax round out AAA’s top 10 international destinations.

Jim Garrity, director of public affairs for AAA East Central, said Alaska cruises, river cruises, national parks and European sightseeing tours are among the popular choices for travelers this fall.

AAA reported that domestic travelers are paying an average of about $750 for round-trip airfare this Labor Day weekend, approximately 2% more than last year.

Flights to AAA’s top domestic destinations are averaging nearly $800 per ticket, about 20% higher than last year.

International airfare, however, is down about 4% from last Labor Day weekend, with travelers paying an average of $1,240 per ticket.

Outdoor destinations are also drawing travelers as summer winds down. AAA said Seattle, Anchorage and Vancouver are popular in part because of demand for Alaska cruises.

National parks are another popular option, with travelers using Denver and Las Vegas as starting points for trips to Rocky Mountain, Arches, Zion and Grand Canyon national parks.

When to Hit the Road

For those traveling by car, INRIX expects some of the heaviest Labor Day traffic to coincide with normal commuter periods Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, September 3, motorists are advised to leave before 1 p.m., while the busiest period is expected between 2 and 7 p.m.

Friday’s best travel time is before noon, with the heaviest traffic expected from noon to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, September 5, motorists should consider leaving before 10 a.m. The busiest period is expected from 1 to 5 p.m.

Minimal traffic impacts are expected Sunday, September 6.

For the return trip Monday, September 7, the best time to travel is before noon. The heaviest traffic is expected between 2 and 5 p.m.

AAA recommends travelers leave early when possible and allow additional time for their trips.

Road travelers should also check their tires, battery and vehicle fluids before leaving and consider carrying an emergency kit with water, snacks, first-aid supplies, flashlights and jumper cables.

AAA reported responding to more than 400,000 roadside assistance calls during Labor Day weekend last year for issues including flat tires, dead batteries and emergency towing.

The post Heading Out for Labor Day? Here Are the Best and Worst Times to Drive appeared first on exploreJefferson.