CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Hanover man is facing five felony charges for allegedly having an online relationship with a decoy from a local child predator hunting group.

Curwensville Borough Police charged Michael Alan Beard, 38, with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility on Aug. 29.

During centralized court on Wednesday, Beard waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case on to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition. District Judge David Meholick set Beard’s bail at $100,000, unsecured when he arraigned Beard on Aug. 29, and online court documents indicate it remains unchanged.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the 814 Pred Hunters group provided Curwensville Police with a chat log listing messages from May 7 to Aug. 26 between Beard and a decoy pretending to be a 15-year-old.

“Beard continually asked the decoy for selfies and photographs during the conversations. Beard asks for ‘sexy photos’ and the decoy makes it clear that she will not send nude photographs,” the officer wrote in the criminal complaint.

He allegedly told the decoy he loved her and wanted to make love to her when they met. He referred to her as his girlfriend or wife and even asked her if she loved him enough to marry him.

The messages eventually became more graphic as he discussed what he wanted to do with her and asked about her sexual experiences, police said.

Beard and the decoy agreed to meet at Irvin Park in Curwensville on Aug. 29. The group advised police of the meeting, and they took Beard into custody after he arrived. Officers reportedly located a gun in his vehicle.

In an interview with investigators, Beard claimed he was not planning to have sex with the girl. When asked why he was in possession of condoms, Beard stated that he has another girlfriend in Maryland. The officer pointed out that he was in Curwensville and not Maryland, making plans with an alleged 15-year-old girl. After a few more questions, Beard asked for an attorney.