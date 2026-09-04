CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Fall is close for Clearfield Borough including events that will bring the feeling of a crisp season to the area.

Sue Diehl of the Clearfield Revitalization Corps approached the Clearfield Borough Council Thursday with requests for street closures to coincide with multiple events for the season.

Council approved the following events for the fall season:

CRC Fall Festival on Saturday, October 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be on Market Street between Second Street to Temple Avenue, both Pine Street and Locust Street between Second and Fourth Streets, and Third Street between Cherry and Pine Street.

Clearfield Zombie Fun Run, put on by Tri-County Church, on October 4 from 5-8 p.m.

CRC Halloween Parade through downtown on October 27, 2026, from 5-8 p.m. The parade will stage at the parking lot on Third Street before moving up Third and onto Market Street. From there, it will go down Second Street, then Locust, and finish back on Third Street.

Trick or Treat night is set for Saturday, October 31, beginning at 6 p.m. It will go until 8 p.m. and it is asked that those wishing to participate to have their porch lights on.

The fall cleanup schedule was also approved, with dates to be announced.

The council then tabled awarding the bid for heating fuel. The bids for fuel were nearly double from a year ago due to the increase in oil costs.

Both Bruce Fair and Dennis Traveney agreed to review how many gallons were purchased last year and to present that for bid in order to compare costs.

Council also approved the long-standing repair project to Stinky Run, including all phases, bidding, and construction. The project will be fully funded by FEMA, with a planned start in the coming year.

The council will meet again at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17…