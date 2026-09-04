CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Domestic Relations periodically reports the names of people who are wanted on a bench warrant for owing back child support and/or court costs.
The following names are published in an effort to assist in the apprehension of people who owe past-due support payments. This list will continue to be published on a regular basis on GANT.
Anyone who may have information concerning any of the people listed is asked to call Clearfield County Domestic Relations at 814-765-5339, Extension 344. All calls will remain anonymous.
Name, Address
- Justin Baker, Houtzdale
- Scott D. Belomy, unknown
- Jason S. Brundridge, Penfield
- Justin E. Clinton, DuBois
- Tabitha L. Drautz, DuBois
- Thomas R. Ellinger, DuBois
- James I. Esposti III, Mahaffey
- Bradford C. Frey, Cherry Tree
- Brittany E Gibson, Rockton
- Jessica L. Gricks, Penfield
- Thomas T. Hall, Clearfield
- Michael H. Harding, Osceola Mills
- Matthew D. Hays, Winburne
- Thomas H. Hinerman, Irvona
- Logan E. L. Hollabaugh, Morrisdale
- Kyle F. Longnecker, DuBois
- Silvino Lopez, West Virginia
- Robert M. Mackey, South Fork
- Shelby R. Martin, Morrisdale
- Christopher M. McBride, Woodland
- Heather Miller, Philipsburg
- Stephen J. Moskel, Madera
- Michael C. Ott, LKA Grampian
- Patrick L. Parks, Clearfield
- Jonathan K. Potter, Clearfield
- James A. Potter, Clearfield
- Billy L. Richner Jr, Curwensville
- James K. Rieg III, Dubois
- Michael A. Smith, Houtzdale
- Paul M. Snyder, Coalport
- Virginia L. Stone, Smokerun
- Coty T. Trump, Philipsburg
- Matthew C. Waugaman, Cherry Tree
- Timothy J. White, Drifting
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