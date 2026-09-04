CLEARFIELD, PA — New three-dimensional design renderings unveiled by Clearly Ahead Development are providing the clearest look yet at proposed in-river recreational parks in Clearfield and Curwensville, marking a significant step forward in planning for the transformation of two existing low-head dam sites along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.

The proposed parks would convert currently restricted areas of the river into public recreational assets featuring opportunities for paddling, tubing, fishing and river access. The designs also incorporate a central priority raised during community meetings: maintaining existing seasonal river elevations and traditional flatwater conditions outside the designated project areas.

To evaluate that priority, the project’s engineering teams conducted extensive bathymetric studies and hydraulic analysis as part of the design process. The resulting design objective is a 0.0-inch change in surface-water elevations at both project sites, while also creating opportunities to improve river safety, aquatic habitat, environmental conditions and public access.

Engineering and Design

The three-dimensional renderings were developed through collaboration among KCI Technologies, Stahl Sheaffer Engineering and Calibre Engineering. The engineering teams incorporated survey information, two-dimensional design and modeling, bathymetric data and hydraulic analysis to illustrate how the proposed recreational features could function within each project area.

The proposed designs also include public water-trail access points both upstream and downstream of the in-river features. These access areas are intended to provide ADA-accessible opportunities for river access, fishing and viewing along the riverbanks.

A key priority identified during public meetings in both communities was maintaining existing seasonal river levels. In response, an extensive bathymetric study and hydraulic analysis were conducted to evaluate the proposed designs and their effect on surface-water elevations.

The design objective is to maintain a 0.0-inch change in surface-water elevations at both project sites while preserving the traditional flatwater conditions outside the project areas.

“We listened to both communities and designed a proactive solution to convert restricted public waterways into public recreational assets while maintaining existing water elevations and traditional flatwater conditions outside of the project areas,” said Rob Swales, CEO of Clearly Ahead Development. “At the same time, the proposed designs provide opportunities to improve river safety, aquatic habitat and environmental conditions while preserving the historic importance of the river to our communities.”

Permitting and Community Input

The engineering design and hydraulic modeling are currently under review as part of the Pennsylvania regulatory and dam-safety permitting process to determine the appropriate methods and requirements for advancing the final design.

Throughout 2025, Clearly Ahead Development and its project partners held town hall and public meetings in Curwensville and Clearfield to provide project updates, answer questions and gather community input. While perspectives within the communities remain mixed, project partners continue to advance the engineering and planning process while incorporating feedback received during the public engagement process.

The projects are intended to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities for residents while also supporting regional tourism and economic development associated with Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry.

Curwensville Borough and Clearly Ahead Development have partnered in submitting competitive grant applications to support future construction of the proposed in-river park features at Irvin Park.

A Potential Model for Pennsylvania Communities

Clearly Ahead Development is advancing what it has termed the “Pennsylvania Playbook” – a potential approach for communities seeking to address aging, non-flood-control low-head dams through dam removal and the development of new public recreational opportunities.

The Pennsylvania Playbook concept extends beyond the two local projects. Clearly Ahead Development believes the approach could provide a framework for other Pennsylvania communities facing the same challenges.

The proposed Curwensville project could make the borough one of the first communities in Pennsylvania to remove a low-head dam and convert the former restricted water area into a public in-river recreational park.

“The Pennsylvania Playbook represents more than a local recreation project—it reflects a broader vision for how Pennsylvania can reimagine its waterways for the next generation,” Swales said. “Across the Commonwealth, there is growing momentum to remove or modernize non-flood-control low-head dams in ways that improve public safety, restore natural river function and expand outdoor recreation opportunities.”

“By exploring innovative in-river water-park design solutions, our communities can contribute to Pennsylvania’s broader strategy of embracing outdoor recreation as an economic driver while enhancing environmental stewardship, strengthening regional tourism and creating vibrant river town destinations that honor both our heritage and our future.”

Project Background

In December 2024, Calibre Engineering of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, was selected as the lead design firm. The company is collaborating with Stahl Sheaffer Engineering of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, to provide preliminary and final design, permitting and bidding-support services for the proposed Curwensville and Clearfield project areas.

Additional information, including a Frequently Asked Questions document and the original Whitewater Parks Feasibility Study, is available at www.ClearlyAhead.com.