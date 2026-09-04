BROOKVILLE BORO, Pa. (EYT) — State police recently investigated a commercial vehicle hit-and-run crash in a work zone along Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough that resulted in careless driving charges.

According to a report from PSP DuBois, the crash occurred at 2:17 p.m. on August 26 on Interstate 80 East near mile marker 79.3 in Brookville Borough.

State police said 56-year-old Channah Zwick of Toms River, New Jersey, was operating a 2025 Volvo truck eastbound in the right lane of I-80 when the vehicle failed to stay in its lane.

The Volvo sideswiped a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia driven in the left lane by 26-year-old Mohammad F. Alkhowailed, of Toledo, Ohio, troopers said.

Following the collision, Zwick guided the truck onto the shoulder, where it was subsequently abandoned, and police said she fled the scene.

Both drivers reported no injuries. Zwick had a 10-year-old female passenger in her vehicle, who was also uninjured, the report said. All occupants were wearing their seat belts, according to police.

The abandoned Volvo was towed from the scene by McPherson Towing. Alkhowailed’s Freightliner sustained functional damage but was able to be driven from the scene.

Troopers cited Zwick for careless driving as a result of the incident, according to the report.

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