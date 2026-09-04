CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP – Attorney General Dave Sunday highlights the two-year anniversary of the Office of Attorney General’s Organized Retail Crime Section, and the office’s continued efforts to combat sophisticated and coordinated acts of theft and fraud.

The section operates as an investigative hub for large-scale theft-related crimes that often cross municipal, county, and state borders. While building relationships with law enforcement agencies and businesses and business-industry leaders, the section has identified criminal networks, connected seemingly-isolated retail theft incidents, and prosecuted numerous criminal defendants.

Since its launch in July 2024, the section has opened more than 170 investigations, made more than 100 arrests, served more than 222 search warrants, and recovered millions of dollars in stolen property and counterfeit merchandise.

“Organized retail crime is not a victimless crime, and it is not a problem any one agency, retailer or community can solve alone,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Our Organized Retail Crime Section has made significant progress over the past two years because of the partnerships we have built with retailers, law enforcement, community members, and the Legislature. When we share information, connect the dots and bring our collective resources to the table, we are better positioned to dismantle these criminal networks and protect employees, customers and businesses in Pennsylvania.”

This week, Attorney General Sunday joined Walmart representatives, other retailers, local law enforcement and members of the Legislature at Walmart in Cranberry Township, north of Pittsburgh, to discuss the impact of organized retail crime and the importance of continued collaboration.

“Organized retail crime is a growing challenge, affecting the quality of life for our customers, associates, and the communities we serve,” Nathan Smith, Lead Counsel for Walmart, said. “This isn’t a problem we can solve alone. We appreciate the support from Attorney General Dave Sunday, local law enforcement, and leaders across

Pennsylvania to combat the issue.”

The Organized Retail Crime Section was launched on July 1, 2024, following the passage of Act 42 of 2023, which provided the framework for the Office of Attorney General to investigate and prosecute organized retail crime.

The Office of Attorney General’s Organized Retail Crime Unit works closely with retailers to investigate patterns of criminal activity and develop cases involving individuals and groups engaged in coordinated retail theft. The unit also works alongside local and state law enforcement to share intelligence and connect investigations that may cross jurisdictional boundaries.

The unit’s work has included investigations involving organized theft crews operating across multiple counties, coordinated thefts targeting retailers throughout Pennsylvania and the resale of stolen merchandise through online marketplaces and other channels. In addition to criminal prosecutions, the unit has helped retailers and

law enforcement partners identify connections among cases and disrupt ongoing criminal activity.