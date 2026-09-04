Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) encourages fans traveling to Penn State home football games this season to plan their trip using the enhanced real-time travel information available on a specialized web page at www.511PA.com/map/page/PSF. These enhancements support Governor Shapiro’s commitment to providing accessible, real-time digital services to every Pennsylvanian.

Beginning with this Saturday’s game against Marshall, 511PA will include travel information for every Penn State home football game. Throughout the season, travel information will be available beginning the Thursday before each home game through the following Monday.

The Penn State football page is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary travel routes to Beaver Stadium. Travel times and alerts are provided for each parking zone: West Zone (access via Atherton Street to Park Avenue); East Zone (access via U.S. 322/I-99 to Park Avenue); North Zone (access via Fox Hollow Road); and South Zone (access via University Drive and Porter Road from College Avenue/U.S. 26).

“511PA is a valuable tool that helps travelers plan ahead by providing them with as much information as possible,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “By providing this real-time information, drivers can more easily plan the route that works best for them as they travel to Penn State football games this fall.”

The page includes the average travel time for the primary route as well as one or two alternate routes. Users can see incidents, construction, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map. The page also includes the 2026 Beaver Stadium Parking Map.

PennDOT’s Central Region Traffic Management Center is also supporting Penn State football game days by posting real-time travel information on changeable message signs.

In addition to the information available on 511PA.com, these projects have the potential to impact traffic during the home football schedule:

Centre County:

Work on a high-speed interchange between I-80 and I-99 is ongoing. The work zone stretches between mile markers 158 and 161. Exit 161/Bellefonte will close nightly for the remainder of this construction season, and eastbound traffic will use a crossover lane at mile marker 159.2 to travel across the median onto I-80 westbound. To access I-99 southbound, drivers will continue to exit 163/Jacksonville-Howard and then follow I-80 westbound back to the Bellefonte exit. Traffic from I-99 northbound can access I-80 eastbound by taking I-80 westbound to exit 158/Milesburg, and merge onto I-80 eastbound from there. On I-80 westbound, the contractor is maintaining two lanes of traffic through this work zone by keeping the right (travel) lane open and shifting traffic onto the shoulder.

An I-80 preservation project (Boggs and Snow Shoe Townships) is ongoing. I-80 eastbound is reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction between mile markers 154 and 158. PennDOT expects this lane closure to remain in place until early November.

A concrete preservation project is ongoing. The left (passing) lane of I-99 southbound is closed for approximately half a mile at the Port Matilda exit.

A project to restore and rehabilitate the approach slabs of several bridges along I-99 between mile markers 58 and 79 is beginning along I-99 northbound in mid-September and will continue through late October before work shifts to the southbound lanes through mid-November. Drivers can expect nighttime single lane closures.

Centre & Clinton Counties:

An I-80 rehabilitation project is ongoing between mile markers 165 to 170. I-80 eastbound and westbound is down to a single lane from mile marker 165 to 171. PennDOT anticipates these alternating lane closures to be in place until early November.

Clearfield County:

An I-80 preservation project is ongoing between mile markers 97 and 120. Westbound traffic will encounter a right (travel) lane closure at exit 97/Brockway-DuBois. The contract for this project stipulates that no work will take place from Friday through Sunday during the week of home football games.

Juniata County:

A bridge preservation project is ongoing. The left (passing) lane on Route 22 westbound is closed for approximately 2.5 miles as work progresses. On Route 22 eastbound, the right (travel) lane will be closed while work on the bridge spanning Route 333 continues.

Juniata & Mifflin counties:

A restoration project along Route 22 continues; the left (passing) lanes of Route 22 eastbound and westbound are closed for approximately four miles between Lewistown and Arch Rock through the narrows. The contractor is obligated to have all lanes open on the Friday before and Saturday of Penn State home games and cannot reimplement the closures until the following Monday.

Mifflin County:

Work on Route 22/734 continues in Granville Township. The contractor plans to close the left (passing) lane of Route 22 eastbound and westbound in early September before switching to the right (travel) lane in early October. Project completion is anticipated around Veteran’s Day.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to local PennDOT news or statewide PennDOT news on the department’s website.

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