WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Walston woman escaped injury over the weekend after her SUV ran off the road, struck a utility pole, hit a landscaping rock, and rolled over in a front yard in Winslow Township.

According to PSP DuBois, the single-vehicle rollover occurred at 2:14 p.m. on August 29 on Route 950 (Reynoldsville Falls Creek Road).

State police reported that 76-year-old Angela M. Gigliotti, of Walston, was operating a 2019 Buick Encore eastbound when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and onto the soft shoulder.

The SUV continued off the roadway into the yard of a residence, striking a utility pole, police said. The vehicle then rotated counterclockwise, struck a large landscaping rock, and overturned once, according to the report.

Police reported the vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest facing north in the yard of the residence.

Gigliotti was wearing her seat belt and reported no injuries. She refused medical transport at the scene, according to police.

Reynoldsville Area Ambulance Service assisted state police at the scene.

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