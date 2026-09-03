(EYT) — Since its founding in 1993, Voices for Independence (VFI) has served as a leading advocate for people with disabilities throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Established by individuals with disabilities who sought more responsive and consumer‑driven services, VFI was created to ensure that people could direct their own lives and access the supports they truly need.

As a Center for Independent Living, VFI is led by a majority of staff and leadership who have disabilities, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to peer support, self‑determination, and equal access.

Mission and Services

Voices for Independence is dedicated to empowering people with disabilities and promoting independent living. The organization provides a wide range of services designed to strengthen independence, dignity, and community participation, including:

Home Care

Nursing Home Transition

Home Modifications

Independent Living Skills Training

Peer Counseling

Individual and Systems Advocacy

Assistive Technology

Employment Services

Every program reflects VFI’s belief in consumer control, self‑help, and full inclusion in the mainstream of American society.

Hiring: Caregivers Who Want to Make a Meaningful Impact

Voices for Independence is currently seeking dedicated Caregivers to join its team.

Caregivers support individuals with disabilities by assisting with daily living tasks such as:

Personal care

Light housekeeping and laundry

Meal preparation

Running errands and community support

Medical Assistants, CNAs, and LPNs are eligible for additional hourly pay.

As an organization that has proudly served Western Pennsylvania for over 30 years, VFI remains committed to empowering people with disabilities and promoting independent living. Caregivers play an essential role in fulfilling that mission.

People with disabilities and Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Voices for Independence is an equal opportunity employer.

View current job openings: https://www.vficil.org/job-openings/

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