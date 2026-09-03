CLARION, Pa. (EYT) —The new, expanded facility for Independence Health System Clarion Hospital Outpatient Rehabilitation Services officially opened its doors on Monday, August 31, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.

The event marked the official debut of the 8,100-square-foot clinic, now located on the third floor of the Clarion Health Complex at 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 300—conveniently situated across the parking lot from Clarion Hospital.

Photo Courtesy Melissa Forster, Marketing and Media Relations Specialist

The newly constructed space upgrades the practice from its previous location at 18 Sportsman Drive, offering abundant natural light, enhanced patient privacy, improved parking, and a layout tailored specifically for specialized physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

The transition came together in roughly eight months through a collaborative effort between Clarion Rehabilitation Services and Independence Health System administration.

“This relocation reflects our continued commitment to providing high-quality rehabilitation services in our community,” explained Seth Babington, MS, PT, DPT, owner and president of Clarion Rehabilitation Services. “We’re proud to continue caring for our community and helping patients get back to doing what they love.”

Photo Courtesy Melissa Forster, Marketing and Media Relations Specialist

The new site expands the clinic’s footprint by 1,600 square feet, accommodating dedicated rooms for speech therapy, pediatric care, pelvic floor rehabilitation, and private physical therapy treatments. The location also positions the 30-member rehabilitation team alongside numerous medical specialists operating within the Clarion Health Complex.

“This new space allows us to better serve our patients while continuing to provide the expert care our community has come to know,” shared Amy Sailor, MLLS, MS, CCC-SLP, Director of Rehabilitation Services at Clarion Hospital. “Our therapists work as a team to promote continuity of care and help patients achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Photo Courtesy Melissa Forster, Marketing and Media Relations Specialist

The outpatient rehabilitation team provides comprehensive care for patients recovering from illness, injury, or surgery, as well as those managing chronic or complex conditions. Services include treatment for orthopedic and neurological conditions, stroke recovery, concussion care, vertigo, pulmonary dysfunction, arthritis, and Parkinson’s disease.

Specialty offerings at the facility include:

Pelvic floor therapy and lymphedema treatment

Pediatric therapy and massage therapy

Swallow evaluations and cognitive therapy

Vestibular rehabilitation

In addition to celebrating the new space, the open house highlighted the clinic’s continued growth. The team—which includes physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, occupational therapists, certified occupational therapy assistants, speech-language pathologists, and athletic trainers—is actively recruiting and accepting new patients.

Outpatient services at the new location are officially open during regular hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Fridays. Inpatient rehabilitation care will continue unchanged at Clarion Hospital.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment at the new location, visit independence.health or call Clarion Rehabilitation Services at 814-226-1356.

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