WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A local man is in Jefferson County Jail after state police say he pulled a gun from under a bed and fired it toward a woman during a domestic dispute in Winslow Township.

Court records show Allen Dale Marshall Jr., 50, of Reynoldsville, was charged on August 31 with the following offenses:

Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct, Summary

State police initially responded to a reported domestic incident at a camper on Wishaw Road in Winslow Township at 12:40 p.m. on August 30, according to a criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois. The victim did not report a crime during that initial contact, police said.

The victim’s mother contacted state police at 2:50 p.m. stating the victim wanted to speak further with officers at a location in Reynoldsville, the affidavit of probable cause states.

During an interview at 3:53 p.m., the victim told police she was inside a camper bedroom when Marshall entered, lifted the bed, and grabbed a 9mm handgun from underneath, according to the affidavit. The complaint says Marshall shouted at the victim inside the camper before walking outside.

The victim followed Marshall outside and walked to a nearby truck to plug in her phone, according to the affidavit. Police said Marshall then fired the handgun toward her, prompting her to unplug her phone and run back into the camper.

According to police, Marshall threatened the victim, saying, “You have five minutes to get the f*** off my property or I’m gonna shoot you.”

Marshall was arraigned on September 1 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, who set monetary bail at $5,000, according to the court docket. Records indicate Marshall was committed to the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 10 at 1:00 p.m. in front of Judge Inzana, court documents show.

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