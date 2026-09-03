CLEARFIELD, PA — The community of Central Clearfield County has once again demonstrated its commitment to the fight against cancer, raising $102,561 during the 2026 fundraising year for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County which was held Saturday, May 16, at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

The total surpasses the event’s $100,000 fundraising goal, thanks to the generosity of Relay participants, teams, sponsors, local businesses, organizations, families, and supporters throughout the community.

“This incredible total is a reflection of what can happen when a community comes together for a cause that touches so many lives,” said Alicia Cullen, American Cancer Society Senior Events Manager. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported Relay For Life this year. Whether you donated, sponsored the event, formed a team, volunteered, participated, attended, or simply helped spread the word, you played an important part in reaching this milestone.”

The May 16th event brought cancer survivors, caregivers, families, volunteers, teams, sponsors, and community members together for a day of celebration, remembrance, and hope. Attendees enjoyed live entertainment, the Community Cruise In, horse rides, local food and craft vendors, and activities for all ages, while the Survivor/Caregiver Ceremony and evening Luminaria Ceremony offered meaningful moments to honor those facing cancer, celebrate survivors, and remember loved ones lost. Together, the day reflected the strength and compassion of the Central Clearfield County community and served as a powerful reminder that behind every dollar raised is a person and family touched by cancer.

“Reaching more than $102,000 is an amazing accomplishment, but the number represents so much more than a fundraising total,” said Cammeron Ogden, Event Volunteer. “It represents hope for patients and families, support for those facing cancer, and continued investment in the work needed to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. We could not have reached this goal without the incredible generosity of our community.”

The Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County committee extends its sincere appreciation to all the event’s sponsors, donors, Relay teams and participants, volunteers, cancer survivors and caregivers, entertainment acts, food and craft vendors, community organizations, and everyone who attended or supported the event in any way.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life movement brings communities together to raise funds and awareness in support of the fight against cancer. Funds raised help advance the American Cancer Society’s mission through cancer research, patient support, advocacy, and efforts to improve the lives of people affected by cancer.

The Central Clearfield County Relay For Life event leadership committee volunteers are proud of what the community accomplished together and look forward to continuing the fight against cancer in 2027.

To learn more about Relay For Life, support the American Cancer Society, or get involved with future events, visit RelayForLife.org/CentralClearfield.