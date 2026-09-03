CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team was edged by visiting Punxsutawney 234-242 Wednesday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.

The Lady Tide were led by Karlie Best, who carded a 51, which tied Punxsy’s Ella White for the low round of the day.

Addyson Neiswender and Lucy Bowman each shot 60, while Grace Johnson added a 71 to account for the Lady Tide’s scoring.

Curwensville is back in action Sept. 7, returning to Eagles Ridge to host Brockway.

Punxsutawney—234

Ella White 51, Molly Davis 57, Ryan States 63, Evelynn Neale 63. Others: Jillian Adams 70.

Curwensville—242

Karlie Best 51, Addyson Neiswender 60, Lucy Bowman 60, Grace Johnson 71. Others: Karlly Cribbs 79.