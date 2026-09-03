DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve the disappearance of a 15-year-old DuBois girl who was last seen in November 1986.

Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois continue to investigate the disappearance of Tamara “Tammy” Dawn Porrin.

Porrin was last seen in DuBois on the evening of November 22, 1986. However, she was not reported missing until 1994, approximately eight years after she disappeared.

She has never been heard from again.

Porrin was an eighth-grade student at DuBois Junior High School at the time of her disappearance. According to state police, she was frequently truant from school, had conflicts with her parents, and had previously run away on several occasions.

Porrin was born November 13, 1971, and was 15 years old when she disappeared.

At the time, she was described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stood approximately 5 feet tall and weighed about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help investigators solve the case is encouraged to contact Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois at 814-938-0532, or PSP Tips at 1-800-472-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

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