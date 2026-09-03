HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Nearly 25,000 additional antlerless deer permits are available to Pennsylvania hunters through the Deer Management Assistance Program this hunting season, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

DCNR is offering 24,981 permits across 89 DMAP units covering approximately 1.2 million acres. Permits are currently on sale and can be obtained through license-issuing agents or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The program allows DCNR and participating private landowners to make additional antlerless deer permits available in designated areas to help manage deer populations.

According to DCNR, controlling deer populations can help protect other wildlife and allow forests to regenerate naturally. The agency uses vegetation surveys and forest health data to determine where DMAP areas should be established.

Twenty-six state parks and 18 state forest districts are participating in the program this year.

Hunters can use an interactive map to find participating DCNR and Game Commission properties, permit availability, past hunter success rates and other information.

The program is intended to provide additional hunting opportunities while maintaining healthy deer populations, supporting forest regeneration and protecting native plant communities.

Hunters will also have an extended firearms season for antlerless deer on all DMAP properties from December 26 through January 24, 2027.

An antlerless license may only be used during the extended season in Wildlife Management Units where an extended firearms season is open. On participating properties outside those units, hunters must have a valid DMAP permit for the property.

DMAP areas have been established in 18 of Pennsylvania’s 20 state forest districts.

DCNR manages Pennsylvania’s 125 state parks and approximately 2.2 million acres of state forestland.

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