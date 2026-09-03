PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania has launched a new labor law enforcement initiative aimed at ensuring home care workers are properly paid for all hours worked, including overtime.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced the “Standing Up for Home Care Workers” initiative, which will use proactive investigations, outreach and partnerships to identify potential wage violations involving home care agencies and other third-party employers.

The effort differs from traditional labor investigations, which typically begin after an employee files a complaint. Under the new initiative, the department’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance will initiate investigations of selected home care agencies.

Beginning this week, the bureau will send notices to agencies informing them of investigations into potential wage-related violations.

“Home care workers take care of our Pennsylvania families,” Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker said. “These workers deserve to receive the wages they are owed for hours worked.”

The department said approximately 40% of complaints it receives under Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act come from home care workers.

Those complaints can involve unpaid overtime, unpaid hours, improper overtime calculations, inaccurate records and other pay practices that result in workers not receiving wages they are owed.

Under Pennsylvania law, most home care workers employed by third-party agencies are covered by state minimum wage and overtime requirements. Eligible workers must receive at least the minimum wage for all hours worked and overtime when they work more than 40 hours in a week.

The new investigations will involve home care agencies across Pennsylvania that collectively employ an estimated nearly 100,000 workers.

The initiative comes as home care continues to play a significant role in services for older Pennsylvanians and people with disabilities. According to the Department of Human Services, home care workers help nearly 200,000 older adults and people with intellectual and physical disabilities receive services in their homes.

Labor & Industry said it will work with other state agencies, labor organizations, worker advocates, care recipients and community organizations to identify possible violations and help employers understand their responsibilities.

The department has also developed new guidance for home care workers and employers explaining wage and employment rights.

Workers who believe their rights have been violated can file a complaint with the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance. The bureau enforces state labor laws, investigates potential violations and can recover wages owed to employees.

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