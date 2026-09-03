DuBOIS, Pa. — Magician and comedian Danny H will bring an interactive performance featuring sleight-of-hand magic, illusions and comedy to Penn State DuBois on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The performance will begin at 6 p.m. in Hiller Auditorium and is free and open to the public. Hosted by the Penn State DuBois Campus Activities Board, the show will combine magic and comedy with audience interaction throughout the evening.

Danny H, whose full name is Danny Hernandez, discovered an interest in magic at age 11 and began by performing tricks for friends and family. By age 16, he was competing on an international stage and earned first place in the Junior Stage category at an International Brotherhood of Magicians competition.

Today, Danny H performs across the country at universities, performing arts centers, corporate events and private gatherings. His performances blend sleight-of-hand magic with quick-witted comedy and interactive illusions designed to bring audience members into the experience.

The Sept. 8 performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Hiller Auditorium at Penn State DuBois. Admission is free, and no registration is required.

For more information or to request accommodations, contact Penn State DuBois Student Engagement at studentactivities@psu.edu or 814-375-4764.