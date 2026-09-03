Notice is hereby given that on behalf of Clearfield Borough, Clearfield County, will conduct a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. on September 17, 2026 at Clearfield Borough Building, 6 S. Front Street, Clearfield, PA. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain citizen views and comments on the proposed use of $114,793 in Federal Fiscal Year 2026 funds, which includes the entitlements allocation, to receive any complaints or grievances regarding the use of the Borough’s CDBG funds. This meeting is accessible to individuals with disabilities and/or for persons with Limited English Proficiency. If you wish to attend and require special accommodations, please notify Laira Coudriet, 72 hours in advance of the public hearing at 814-962-6675 or e-mail: lcoudriet@clearfieldcountypa.gov to make such arrangements.

The projects proposed for funding and to be discussed at the hearing include:

COMMUNITY PROJECT BUDGET Clearfield Borough N. Leavy St., Storm Water Improvements $94,130.00 Administration $20,663.00 Total Grant Request $114,793.00

These proposed activities plan for no displacement of any persons or affordable housing units. The activities will benefit at least 51% of low to moderate income residents in the project area. The deadline for submit the FY 2026 CDBG Application is October 31, 2026.

The deadline to receive written comments on Clearfield Borough’s proposed use of funds, or any complaints or grievances regarding the CDBG funds is from the date of this notice, until September 30, 2026. Comments may be forwarded to: Lisa Kovalick, Executive Director, 2 S. Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830 or e-mail: lkovalick@clearfieldcountypa.gov

Clearfield County Commissioners will consider approval of the CDBG application a regular County Commissioners meeting on or before October 27, 2026 at 10:30 at the Commissioners Conference Room, 212 E. Locust Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CLEARFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL

Dave Glass Ann Jane Ross, President

Tim Winters

John Sobel