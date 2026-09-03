CLEARFIELD, PA– Summer is winding down and the evenings are getting chilly, butut the music at Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield is still going strong.
Every Friday night at 7 p.m. at the gazebo in lower park the community comes together to enjoy live music.
This Friday, Sept. 4 will be the musical stylings of Lloyd Gray who’s been mesmerizing audiences for decades with his top notch guitar riffs and vocals. Sing along with all your favorite classic rock icons, like Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles, Tom Petty, Bob Seger, Bad Company, and much more.
Sept. 11 will feature the Central Pennsylvania-based rock trio 3ofM playing a high-energy mix of rock, alt-pop, pop punk, and nostalgic radio hits ranging from the 1970s through today. You don’t want to miss them!
September 11th will be the final show of the season.