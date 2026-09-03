CLEARFIELD, PA– Summer is winding down and the evenings are getting chilly, butut the music at Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield is still going strong.

Every Friday night at 7 p.m. at the gazebo in lower park the community comes together to enjoy live music.

This Friday, Sept. 4 will be the musical stylings of Lloyd Gray who’s been mesmerizing audiences for decades with his top notch guitar riffs and vocals. Sing along with all your favorite classic rock icons, like Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles, Tom Petty, Bob Seger, Bad Company, and much more.

Sept. 11 will feature the Central Pennsylvania-based rock trio 3ofM playing a high-energy mix of rock, alt-pop, pop punk, and nostalgic radio hits ranging from the 1970s through today. You don’t want to miss them!

September 11th will be the final show of the season.

Steve A. will be doing another live painting demonstration on Sept.11. Also during that show, all his paintings will be sold by silent auction format. Bidding will start at $50 each.

The Corner Concert Series is free to the public but donations are appreciated. For 2026, the series is raising money and awareness for the Children’s Aid Society’s Youth Mentoring Program. Go to childaid.org for more information about that program.