DuBois, Pa. — The City of DuBois affirmed that no bonuses are currently being paid and that City Council does not intend to approve bonuses in the future.

Resident Donna Work questioned the council regarding bonuses at Wednesday’s meeting. Members of the council stressed there would be no bonuses like those paid to city staff under previous administrations.

Council member Bill Beers stated that there is a lot of bad in the area, but the council needs to move forward to make the community stronger. Beers is working with the City Council to put procedures in place to prevent future pitfalls. Beers said he has four years remaining in his term and intends to spend them working to prevent future bonuses.

Councilmember Mike Piccirillo also said no bonuses would be approved.

Councilmember Sam Mollica said during his tenure as a member of the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors, the bonuses that had been paid had been paid by previous City of DuBois governments. Neither Mollica nor the other former Sandy Township supervisors said they intended to authorize bonuses as DuBois City Council members.

“As long as I’m the mayor and sitting in this seat, there will be absolutely none, zero bonuses paid to the employees,” said City Mayor Barry Abbott.

Abbott then pointed to City Manager Joe Fleming, stating he would not allow any bonuses to happen, which Fleming affirmed.

City Solicitor Jason Sabol, who attended via a Microsoft Teams call, added that he would not allow bonuses to be paid either. Sabol said Pennsylvania law has been clear since 1997 that municipal employees cannot receive bonuses.

“Case law is very clear that bonuses for public employees … after the fact are illegal and unconstitutional,” said Sabol.

Sabol questioned how the bonuses were ever approved, saying they were illegal at the time and remain illegal under the current City of DuBois government.