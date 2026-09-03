JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — State police recently released details on a domestic dispute, a reported theft of firewood, and a harassment investigation in Jefferson County.

Two Women Charged After Domestic Dispute in Young Township

Two Punxsutawney women were cited for harassment following a domestic dispute in Young Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Altman Avenue Extension at 6:49 p.m. on September 1 for a reported domestic incident.

Police said an investigation determined that an 83-year-old Punxsutawney woman and a 63-year-old Punxsutawney woman became involved in a verbal altercation. The altercation eventually turned physical, according to police.

Both women were cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.

State Police Investigate Firewood Theft in Big Run

State police are investigating the reported theft of firewood from a property in Big Run Borough.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Church Street at 12:34 p.m. on September 1 for the reported theft. Police listed a 48-year-old Big Run man as the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Harassment Reported in Pine Creek Township

State police are investigating a reported harassment incident in Pine Creek Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Route 28 around 4:30 a.m. on September 1 for a report of harassment involving physical contact. Police listed a 77-year-old Brookville man as the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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